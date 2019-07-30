Suhana Khan has returned to India after graduating from a college in the UK. Suhana, who is seen partying with her girlies Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, is now getting trained in belly dancing. Her trainer Sanjana Muthreja also praised the celeb kid for her graceful dance.

Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie with Suhana from a gym and captioned it, “Training #suhanakhan She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully .”

She is also training Suhana’s bestie, Shanaya Kapoor. Earlier, Sanjana shared a picture with Shanaya and revealed that Shanaya has been learning with her for more than three years.

A few days ago, pictures of her Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan with a mystery girl in red dress went viral on social media. Rumours are doing the rounds that Aryan is dating a London-based blogger and was spotted with her at a party. In one of the viral photos, Aryan can be seen grooving with the girl, while in another, the two can be seen hugging as they pose for the camera. Aryan was spotted in an all-black look, while the girl donned a red dress.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier announced about his daughter Suhana Khan’s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Post that, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day took the internet by storm.