Suhana Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut but already has a huge fan following. She is often spotted by the paparazzi chilling with her friends or at the airport rocking her airport look. Though she is not on social media, her pictures still manage to go viral. Recently, a photo of hers in an oversized sweatshirt look the internet by storm.

In the picture, Suhana could be seen posing in an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Rocking her boos lady look, Suhana posed for the camera. With highlighted cheekbones and messy open hair, Suhana’s left fans gaga over her sensuous eyes.

A few days ago, Suhana’s mirror selfie left netizens spellbound. In the picture, Suhana was seen donning a black tube dress. What caught the people’s attention is her ATM card inside the back cover of her phone.

Earlier, her picture from a family wedding in Kolkata set the internet on fire. Donning a rustic coloured halter blouse and same coloured saree, Suhana grabbed all eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:52am PDT

Earlier, Suhana Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of his three kids Suhana, Aaryan Khan and AbRam Khan on Twitter and wrote, ““My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”.”.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut but the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut.