Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is finally making her debut with a short film ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’ helmed by Theodore Gimeno. After revealing the poster, Theodore shared a 50-second teaser which shows various shots of Suhana without any dialogue but with soft music playing in the background.

Theodore Gimeno is also the writer of The Grey Part Of Blue. He took to Instagram to share the teaser and captioned it as, “Dear all – Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue’. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser! Love, Theodore Gimeno (Original Music by @olsdavis) #thegreypartofblue.”

Suhana looks amazing on-screen. The teaser has a medium close up shots of her and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Watch the teaser of Suahana’s film ‘They Grey Part of Blue’ here:

View this post on Instagram #thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis A post shared by Theodore Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:21am PDT



It is also said that Suhana is prepping for her big Bollywood debut. As she has recently completed her graduation and now is in Mumbai and closely observing father Shah Rukh Khan’s acting in his past films. As per a report of Times Of India, Suhana is preparing to venture into Bollywood films and for the same, she is taking cues from her father Shah Rukh Khan’s past work.

According to the teaser, it looks like The Grey Part Of Blue is a romantic film. The scene where Suhana is sitting on a bench at the park will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan’s scene with Hrithik Roshan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

On a related note, Suhana graduated earlier this year from England’s Ardingly College. Earlier, she took part in the college play named Romeo+Juliet and won accolades for the same. Also, SRK went to watch the play and appreciated Suhana for her hard work. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team. (sic)”

She is pursuing post-graduation studies in New York University.