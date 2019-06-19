Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is busy with her studies in London. While many celeb kids are on social media, Suhana keeps herself away from the platforms. Somehow, her pictures go viral on social media and make fans go gaga. A recent picture of Suhana in wet hair and a million dollar smile took the internet by storm.

In the photo, Suhana can be seen looking at the camera and smiling. Seems like she just got out of the shower and looks fresh.

View this post on Instagram Morning 🌞💕 A post shared by Suhana Khan ⭐ (@suhanakhan143) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

A few days ago, a photo of Suhana with a friend in a cafe went viral. In the viral picture, Suhana is seen enjoying with a friend in a cafe. Binging on fries, coffee, and sandwiches, Suhana poses for the camera. Dressed in an oversized black sweatshirt, Suhana aced the no makeup look.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT

Earlier, a picture of her’s in a yellow sweatshirt and posing in a balcony took the internet by storm. In the still, Suhana posed in an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Rocking her boos lady look, Suhana posed for the camera. With highlighted cheekbones and messy open hair, Suhana’s look made fans go gaga over her.

Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut, the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut