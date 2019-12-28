Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan cannot get enough of her little munchkin, Tegh, and keeps sharing pictures and videos of him on social media. Tegh is winning the hearts of netizens with his video singing along with mommy. Sunidhi’s latest Instagram post shows Tegh crooning to Kaate Nahin (I Love You) song and what surprises us is that he even knows the drum beats as well.

Tegh and Sunidhi’s singing video starts with “Kaisi Hava Hai Dhuli Dhuli, Aaj Fiza Hain Khuli Khuli. Kaisi Hava Hai Dhuli Dhuli, Aaj Fiza Hain Khuli Khul, Saara Nazaara Naya Naya, Dil Ne Pukaara Piya Piya, Saara Nazaara Naya Naya, Dil Ne Pukaara Piya Piya..Piya Piya Piya Piya Piya Piya..Tumne Jo Li Angdaai Hai, Phir Baat Vahi Yaad Aayi Hai..Lo Aaj Main Kehta Hoon I Love You.I Love You, I Love You”.

From start to finish, the adorable kid demonstrated just how well he knew the hit song by being able to lip-sync most, if not all, of the words. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunidhi wrote, “Our first duet! #tegh”.

Watch this adorable video here:

View this post on Instagram Our first duet! #tegh A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on Dec 27, 2019 at 6:55am PST



Sunidhi and Hitesh welcomed their bundle of joy on January 1, 2018. The singer kept her pregnancy under the wraps for a long time before making an official announcement. The news of her pregnancy came out on her 34th birthday. Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012, is known for some of the chartbusters like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha, among many others.