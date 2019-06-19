Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined politics, took to his social media page to announce the release date of his movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film, directed by Deol, marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan and will also launch female lead Sahher Bambba.

Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd, the makers announced on Tuesday that the movie will be released on September 20.

“Two fresh faces. One fresh story. A new age of love begins on 20th September! #PalPalDilKePaas,” the tweet on Zee Studio’s official account read.

Deol also shared the news on his Twitter page along with a poster of the movie and a picture from the film sets.

Presented by veteran actor Dharmendra, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story which was shot extensively in Manali.