Grabbing a major chunk of market share, despite local and Hollywood movies proving tough competitors, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 entered the Rs 100 crore club recently while still going strong in the second week. The Vikas Bahl directorial grossed a total of Rs 104.18 crore by second Monday which was day 11 of its release.

Sharing the towering figures on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon… Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz.(sic)”

Super 30 is an autobiography based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program named Super 30. Hrithik, who plays the character of Anand, has been pretty active on social media and has been sharing dialogue promos.

This time, Hrithik Roshan shared yet another clip which is sure to leave viewers impressed. The caption of the post reads: “Pranav: Sab badhiya toh chal raha hai. Anand: Kiska?.. Is ‘Kiska’ ki khoj ne itihaas badal diya. Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, Raja Wahi Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga.” On July 12, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 released in theatres to join long-running movies such as Kabir Singh and Article 15.

Every year, Super 30 program selects 30 talented candidates from economically impoverished sections who cannot afford IIT coaching, and train them for entrance exams. Started in Patna back in 2002, the program was co-founded by Anand Kumar and Abhayanand.

Vikas Bahl-directorial features actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik in the lead. The film has been received well both by the audience and the critics.