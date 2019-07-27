Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30, which released on July 12 is still doing great at the Box Office despite competing with Hollywood films Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King. The film has now collected a total of Rs 115.85 crore.

The official Instagram handle of Super 30 shared a poster of the film with the figures and captioned it, “The Class Of #Super30 is flyin’ high at the box office. Have you watched it yet?.”

Super 30 even won accolades from the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family after a special screening was held for them by director Vikas Bahl.

Hrithik, who plays the role of Anand Kumar, is overwhelmed with the positive response his film is receiving from the audience. He earlier said, “Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection.”

Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.