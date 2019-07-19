Weaving its charms on the ticket windows even on sultry weekdays, before it faces competition from Hollywood’s Lion King this Friday, Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30 collected a total of Rs 70.23 crore on day six. The movie even won accolades from the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family after a special screening was held for them by director Vikas Bahl.

Sharing the climbing figures on his social media, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays… Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 70.23 cr. India biz. Mumbai [₹ 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30… Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz. (sic).”

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan’s latest on-screen offering Super 30 emerged as the eighth highest-grossing film for Hrithik after Dhoom 2 and Krrish. The place was earlier held by Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Hrithik. The film had collected Rs 62.80 in its lifetime and Super 30 crossed this benchmark to appear as the eighth biggest-grosser of the actor’s career.

The Vikas Bahl-directorial has shown a decent trend in the weekdays. Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics while there’s good word-of-mouth on social media about the film that also resulted in an increase in the collection on Saturday. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar who trained 30 local students to crack IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology.