Completing a decent week at the Box Office, Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar who trained 30 local students to crack IIT-JEE, has minted a total of Rs 75.85 crore in the first week. The movie now faces competition from Hollywood flick, The Lion King, which makes it a crucial week for the Hrithik starrer.

Sharing the fresh collection on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Super30 is decent… Metros/urban centres are driving its biz… Mass circuits/single screens are weak… Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz. (sic).”

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan’s latest on-screen offering Super 30 emerged as the eighth highest-grossing film for Hrithik after Dhoom 2 and Krrish. The place was earlier held by Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Hrithik. The film had collected Rs 62.80 in its lifetime and Super 30 crossed this benchmark to appear as the eighth biggest-grosser of the actor’s career.

The Vikas Bahl-directorial has shown a decent trend in the weekdays. Super 30 has received mixed reviews from the critics while there’s good word-of-mouth on social media about the film that also resulted in an increase in the collection.