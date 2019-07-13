Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur‘s Super 30 hit theatres on July 12. While the exact Box Office collection of the film is yet to be announced, reports suggest that it had a decent start. Mrunal, who impressed the audience with her performance in Love Sonia, recently revealed that she would polish her father’s shoes for pocket money.
In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Mrunal shared the same and said, “I am really fond of drawing, painting, mehendi so I would draw mehendi on a groom’s hand and earn money. Dad ke boot polish karte the and I’d get Rs 1.50, so aese kaafi paise bach jaate the and by the end of the day I’d have lots of chillars (change). Par mazaa aata tha uss zamane mein dad ke boot polish karna,” she said.
She futher went on to talk about her character in Super 30 and said, “My character Surpiya is a typical Indian girl, who prioritises her family always first. She thinks on her feet and is ahead of her time. She is always the first to take the step in the relationship, like she is the one blowing flying kisses and introducing him to her father. She is very gutsy and chirpy. I enjoyed playing this character”.
Super 30 hit theatres on July 12 and on the occasion, Mrunal penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Hrithik and called him her ‘superhero’.
Mrunal took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, “YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO !You have inspired me so so much .I feel so lucky, I got to experience the magic you have created on screen. Outstanding performance. Thank you for everything @iHrithik P.S I am your biggest fan ! #Super30 @super30film.”
Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.