Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur‘s Super 30 hit theatres on July 12. While the exact Box Office collection of the film is yet to be announced, reports suggest that it had a decent start. Mrunal, who impressed the audience with her performance in Love Sonia, recently revealed that she would polish her father’s shoes for pocket money.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Mrunal shared the same and said, “I am really fond of drawing, painting, mehendi so I would draw mehendi on a groom’s hand and earn money. Dad ke boot polish karte the and I’d get Rs 1.50, so aese kaafi paise bach jaate the and by the end of the day I’d have lots of chillars (change). Par mazaa aata tha uss zamane mein dad ke boot polish karna,” she said.