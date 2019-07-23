Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 has seen a spike in its earnings at the box office. It has entered Rs. 100 crore club and has grabbed a major chunk of market share, despite local and Hollywood movies proving tough competitors. Super 30 is an autobiography based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program named Super 30. Hrithik, who plays the character of Anand, has been pretty active on social media and has been sharing dialogue promos.

This time, Hrithik Roshan shared yet another clip which is sure to leave viewers impressed. The caption of the post reads: “Pranav: Sab badhiya toh chal raha hai. Anand: Kiska?.. Is ‘Kiska’ ki khoj ne itihaas badal diya. Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, Raja Wahi Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga.”

Watch the video clip from Super 30 here:

On July 12, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 released in theatres to join long-running movies such as Kabir Singh and Article 15.

Every year, Super 30 program selects 30 talented candidates from economically impoverished sections who cannot afford IIT coaching, and train them for entrance exams. Started in Patna back in 2002, the program was co-founded by Anand Kumar and Abhayanand.

Vikas Bahl-directorial features actor Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik in the lead. The film has been received well both by the audience and the critics.