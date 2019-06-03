The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 earlier changed the release date of the film from July 26 to July 12. Yesterday Hrithik shared the trailer release date of the film by sharing a new poster, now ahead of the trailer release, the actor dropped a new poster.

In the poster, Hrithik can be seen with a bunch of student playing in the rain. With closed eyes and his million dollar smile, Hrithik looks contended. The students enjoy the rain with their hands up in the air. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Hrithik captioned it, “Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. #Super30Trailer coming ‪on June 4.‬”.

Hrithik is currently in China with Yami Gautam to promote their film Kaabil which released in India in 2017. While interacting with the media in China, Hrithik talked about Super 30 and said that it is about the importance of education and respecting teachers.

Super 30 has been surrounded with a lot of controversies ever since the beginning of the announcement of the film. The release date of the film has been changed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2019, but when Kangana Ranaut announced the same release date for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Super 30 postponed their film’s release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. Hrithik and the makers once again had to shift the release date to July 12.