Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Super 30, which is slated to release on July 26. After dropping the intriguing trailer, the actor unveiled another picture from the sets of the film where he can be seen with the entire group of Super 30.

In the photo shared, Hrithik posed with the team of Super 30 and captioned it, “किरदार शिक्षक का था, पर इस सेट पर मैं एक विद्यार्थी था।. (My role was of a teacher but on the sets I was a student).”

Super 30 has been surrounded by a lot of controversies ever since the beginning of the announcement its film. The release date of the film has been changed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2019, but when Kangana Ranaut announced the same release date for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Super 30 postponed their film’s release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. Hrithik and the makers once again had to shift the release date to July 12.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.