Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is doing wonders at the Box Office. After making the film tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia announced that the film has now been declared tax-free in Delhi as well.

He took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, “Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3).”

@iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Super 30 even won accolades from the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family after a special screening was held for them by director Vikas Bahl.

Hrithik, who plays the role of Anand Kumar, is overwhelmed with the positive response his film is receiving from the audience. He earlier said, “Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection.”

Super 30 revolves around the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.