Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur’s Super 30 released today and fans have been sharing their review on social media. As the film hit theatres, Mrunal shared a heartfelt note for her co-star Hrithik and called him her ‘superhero’.

YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO !You have inspired me so so much .I feel so lucky, I got to experience the magic you have created on screen. Outstanding performance 🙌🙌🙌. Thank you for everything @iHrithik

P.S I am your biggest fan !#Super30 @super30film — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the makers of Super 30, released the third song of the film titled ‘Question Mark‘ yesterday.

The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.