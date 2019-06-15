The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 released the first song of the film titled ‘Jugraafiya‘ which is a romantic track. Earlier, the makers left audiences’ jaw-dropped with the trailer which released on June 4.

The song shows the chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal’s characters. Hrithik takes a break from tutoring his students and goes to ladylove. Mrunal throughout the song blushes whenever she sees Hrithik around. This beautiful track will definitely give you butterflies in your stomach. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay-Atul, Jugraafiya, the song has been sung by Udit Narayan.

The film has been under the scrutiny of a lot of controversies. Reportedly, the film has landed up in trouble again and this time it is not actress Kangana Ranaut who has posted an impediment in the delay of the movie. A few IIT students had filed public interest litigation (PIL) against mathematician Anand Kumar, on whom the movie is made, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in his Super 30 course and enter the prestigious engineering institute.

The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.