The makers of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 recently dropped the third song of the film titled ‘Question Mark‘ which emphasises on the importance of questions.

After releasing two tracks – ‘Jugraafiya’ and ‘Paisa,’ Hrithik Roshan released the third ‘Question Mark’ where Hrithik finds an interesting way of teaching his students. He does not bore them by just writing in the blackboard of the four walls of a classroom but takes them outdoors to find equations in day-to-day life. There is an intriguing line in the song that says, “without questions life is dark”.

Earlier, Hrithik shared a video of him dancing to the famous Bhojpuri number Lolipop Lagelu with his film’s team.

The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.