Popular South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is the third prominent addition to the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer went on the floors in Mumbai last month. Now, the film is being shot in Chandigarh where Aamir also visited a famous Gurudwara. Now, during his interaction on Film Companion, Sethupathy commented on being uncomfortable while working on a Hindi language film. He was joined by other actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverekonda, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Ayushmann Khurrana in the discussion on cinema and barriers.

Sethupathi, popular for his performance in films like Pizza, Super Deluxe and Vikram Vedha among others, talked about the difficulties he faces while working in a Hindi language film. He said it gets difficult for him because it’s just not about understanding and being fluent in the language but also understanding the culture associated with that language to connect with the audience. It was at this point when Bajpayee, who was sitting next to him, revealed that Sethupathi is indeed doing Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

The upcoming Christmas 2020 release is the official Hindi remake of one of the most celebrated films in the history of world cinema – Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan who also helmed Superstar featuring Zaira Wasim. It is about the story of a simpleton who becomes a part of prominent moments in history through his journey.

Meanwhile, Sethupathi has been lauded widely for his performance in the role of a transgender in recently released Super Deluxe. The film focuses on a mother-son relationship in a distinct way.