Nine-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee from Kolkata wins the singing reality show Superstar Singer judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. Along with the title, Prity Bhattacharjee took home a cash prize of whopping Rs 15 lakhs and trophy. She defeated five other contestants — Mauli, Sneha Shankar, Harshit Nath, Ankona Mukherjee, and Nisht ha Sharma to bag the title.

All the finalists were awarded Rs 2 lakh which will go towards their educational fund. During an exclusive interview with the TOI, Prity shared that she wants to sing for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as she likes her a lot. Prity even said that she likes Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, and others.

The social media account of Sony TV shared a video of the winner announcement with a caption, “The search for Singing Ka Kal ends with Prity Bhattacharjee! Hearty congratulations to our #SuperstarSinger, thank you for the many spectacular performances and we wish you the best for the future ”.

In another tweet the team congratulated Prity, “ # SuperPrity reliably delivered great performances, consistently improved herself and kept raising the bar for herself and then exceeding expectations. We congratulate her for her victory and wish her the best for the future ”.

The next season of Indian Idol will replace Superstar Singer on television.