Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday started filming his next, family comedy “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. Directed by Abhishek Sharma ( whose last release was The Zoya Factor), the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. “Shooting begins, now #SurajPeMangalBhari! Produced by @ZeeStudios_ & directed by #AbhishekSharma, our film goes on floor today,” Manoj wrote on Twitter. The director said the team has attempted to recreate ’90s Mumbai with a massive set to showcase a chawl where they start the shoot on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a picture of a clapperboard suggesting that the team has begun shooting for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. “Filming begins… #SurajPeMangalBhari stars #DiljitDosanjh, #ManojBajpayee and #FatimaSanaShaikh… Directed by Abhishek Sharma… Produced by Zee Studios”, he wrote.

This is for the first time that moviegoers will see Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh And Fatima Sana Shaikha together on a big screen. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

It was in December last year that Manoj announced Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with a quirky caption on social media.

“We are delighted to have one of the best ensemble cast to come together in one film in recent times! It’s a start-to-finish schedule till mid-March and release before year-end,” Sharma said in a statement. “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” boasts of an ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Manuj Sharma.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in The Family Man (2019, an Amazon Prime Original). Diljit Dosanjh played the second lead in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz last year and Fatima was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018.