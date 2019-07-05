Tamil actor Suriya is currently gearing up for his next release with KV Anand’s Kaappaan. Now, the makers of the film have released the first single from the film titled ‘Siriki’. The song is crooned by Senthil Ganesh and Ramani Ammal while the lyrics have been penned down by S Gnanakaravel. The music rights are reserved with Sony Music South. The music is peppy and it will make you dance with its beats. The film deals with National theme and it is the third film which features Suriya, KV Anand and Harris Jayaraj together after Ayan and Maattraan.

Check out the song here:



Earlier, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to micro-blogging site Twitter to reveal the Telugu title of the film. The Telugu version is titled Bandobust which means providing security to VIP’s. In the film, Suriya will be playing the role of an intelligence officer.

The film also casts Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani, Arya, Boman Irani, Mayilsamy among others. The film’s music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. The trailer and teaser release will be announced soon. The film is expected to release by the end of August.

He has given us many entertaining films like Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Singam series and went on to win three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South. The talented actor started his career from Nerukku Ner in 1997 and thereafter the actor never looked back.