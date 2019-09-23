Bollywood actor Surveen Chawla, who stunned us with her stint as Jojo Mascarenas in Netflix’s crime thriller Sacred Games, has now opened up about her casting couch experience. She revealed that she has faced many situations in Bollywood and South industry. From calling her overweight at 56 kilos to checking out her body parts, the actor has managed to come out of this mental and physical trauma.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surveen said, “Then came south and that was my biggest blow. I faced casting couch thrice. There was a time I was told to accompany a film director for a recce and I was told ‘I want to know every inch of your body’. I just started ignoring calls from then on.”

Not only South, but she also recalls how Bollywood directors wanted to see her cleavage. “A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked,” Surveen concluded.

Talking about casting couch experiences in the film industry, Surveen said, “It happened quite recently, last to last year. I had to barge out of an office because of someone trying to insinuate an act and I will never do that”.

Surveen has possibly been one of the most popular faces on Indian TV. She started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up in appearing in the films. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched and 24, etc. along with many other films. She has even been nominated several times and even won many awards.

In May, the actor gave birth to a baby girl Eva and shared a photograph of the newborn on social media.