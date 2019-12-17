Actor Sushant Singh, who’s popular for hosting the crime-based show Savdhaan India on Star Bharat channel has been ousted from the show after he participated in the protests against the attacks made on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. The actor revealed the news on Twitter and mentioned that his association with the popular show has ended just a day after he was seen taking part in the Anti-CAA protests outside Mumbai University.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Sushant informed about the channel’s decision in a simple tweet that read, “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.” (sic). Later, when a Twitter user pointed out that he has paid the price of speaking truth, a proud Sushant replied that it was not much. Check this out:

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Nationwide protests are being organised against the amended Citizenship Act that was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11, followed by President’s approval on the next day. The students of one of the prominent educational institutions in the country – Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi sat on a peaceful protest against the act. Later, they were attacked by Delhi Police who accepted to have used tear gas in the university area.

Several Bollywood celebrities condemned the violence and spoke out on the matter. Actor Parineeti Chopra called the attacks ‘barbaric’ while Taapsee Pannu shared a heartbreaking video of a female student crying loud while explaining what happened during the attacks. Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap, who are known to channelise their anger and dissent creatively through their craft, also lashed out.