Reports have been doing the rounds that Sushant Singh Rajput is dating Rhea Chakraborty. Though the couple has not made their relationship official yet, they just dropped a hint. The couple is currently vacationing in Ladakh and shared pictures with an adorable little local kid.

First Rhea took to Instagram to share a still with the kid and the next day Sushant shared a frame with the same kid. Sharing the picture, Rhea captioned it, “Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture.” Sushant, on the other hand, captioned his photo as, “An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh”.

View this post on Instagram An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

Both Sushant and Rhea have flooded their Instagram with pictures from their trip.

Earlier, a source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla, “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other”.

The report also mentioned that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan parted ways after being together for a short duration during the release of their film, Kedarnath.