Sushant Singh Rajput is currently busy vacationing with rumoured girlfriend in Rhea Chakraborty in Ladakh and while he enjoys there, now reports suggest that the actor has bagged another project. He will reportedly be starring in Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai’s next.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai has offered Sushant a big film. The filmmaker had been planning to mount the project for sometime but hasn’t been able to. It was then he was introduced to Sushant who he shared the idea with. It’s a novel concept so it immediately caught the actor’s fancy and he has given it a verbal nod as of now”.

“It’s an espionage spy thriller. It will involve a huge budget and currently, both Tinu and Sushant are taking the film to several big banners who can come on board to finance the project. But Sushant is extremely kicked about the whole film since it involves a lot of action and also has a hint of nationalism in it,” the source added.

Meanwhile, pictures of the actor and Rhea from their Ladakh trip is taking the internet by storm, leading to speculations that they are holidaying together.

View this post on Instagram An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

First Rhea took to Instagram to share a still with the kid and the next day Sushant shared a frame with the same kid. Sharing the picture, Rhea captioned it, “Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture.” Sushant, on the other hand, captioned his photo, “An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter. #ladakh”.

Earlier, a source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla, “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other”.