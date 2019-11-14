Diagnosed with dengue, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been advised complete bed rest. The actor was recently in Europe with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It was only during the Diwali time that he returned to Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi along with Rhea while exiting the airport. After the festivities, the actor fell ill for a few days and now, he was tested positive of the dangerous mosquito-borne disease.

Sushant has put all the professional commitments on hold and is trying to recover as soon as possible. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, he was supposed to travel to Abu Dhabi for an event but all his prior engagements stand cancelled currently. Recently, actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Dharmendra were diagnosed with Dengue. Popular TV actors Mohsin Khan and Zain Imam, too, had to fight the debilitating disease.

On the work front, Sushant was shooting for Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The film, which has now been put on a hold, is the official Hindi remake of 2014 Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars which was adapted from John Greene’s 2012 bestseller. The actor was recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was appreciated for both the performances and its rich content. Chhichhore is one of the top-grossing movies of the year and Sushant’s performance in the film impressed the audience.

Meanwhile, the actor made a long trip to Europe after the release of Chhichhore to tick off some of his wishes from the bucket list. One of them also included a visit to Disney Land in Paris and both Sushant and Rhea had a lot of fun time there. Even though they never officially accepted their relationship in the media, their gestures and body language speak a lot of their lovely bonding.

We wish a speedy recovery to Sushant!