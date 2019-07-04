Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently vacationing with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Ladakh recently shared the motion poster of his upcoming film Dil Bechara which is a remake of the popular Hollywood comedy-drama flick The Fault in Our Stars.

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of The Fault in Our Stars Sushant shared the poster of Dil Bechara on Instagram and captioned it, “They say some infinities ♾ are bigger than other infinities just like some love stories ❤️are bigger than the others. 💫 Celebrating 5 years of #TheFaultInOurStars 💫 #DilBechara 💫”.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date of the film on Twitter and wrote, “The much-loved # Hollywood film # TheFaultInOurStars completes 5 years… Its # Hindi adaptation # DilBechara arrives on 29 Nov 2019… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios.”

The much-loved #Hollywood film #TheFaultInOurStars completes 5 years… Its #Hindi adaptation #DilBechara arrives on 29 Nov 2019… Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi… Directed by Mukesh Chhabra… Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/60kqqZ6yYv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The semi-animated motion poster features Sushant and Sanjana where the two can be seen sitting on a bike. It ends with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s picture from The Fault in Our Stars.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny.

The flick’s director, who was accused of sexual misconduct during the filming of the movie but was given a clean chit later, before which the official Twitter handle of the production house made the announcement, writing, “As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him.”

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi the film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor.