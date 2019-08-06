Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are often making public appearances together, but the duo keeps it, mum, when asked about their relationship. The new alleged couple of B-town are playing hide and seek with the media, however, the paps spot them together. Recently in an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if he was seeing someone right now. The actor who is known for his layered answers replied saying, “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say.”

When the interviewer asked him if he was not allowed to say it, the actor said his silence was a self-imposed one. Sushant Singh Rajput stated, “It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.” Later, he said it would be incorrect to make statements with surety when something was ‘too new’.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor further said, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?.”

Sushant has given us a hint that right now it’s new, which means yes he is dating someone. And we are sure that it’s none other than Sonali Cable actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Take a look at a few pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty:

PC: Yogen Shah

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore along with Shraddha Kapoor.