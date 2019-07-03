Watching films is obviously a fun task but watching the behind the scenes clips are even more fun and exciting. Sushant Singh Rajput who will soon be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore, recently shared a BTS video from his film that will surely crack you up.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it, “Who would you be if you could be ANNIone?You don’t have to wait for too long to find out now. As Anni and his mates are excited to stimulate your chhichhore instincts.. In about 2 months. Stay tuned!”.

Meanwhile, Sushant is currently busy vacationing with rumoured girlfriend in Rhea Chakraborty in Ladakh. Rhea recently celebrated her birthday there and shared a picture on Instagram with Sushant. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY”.

She also shared a video of herself cutting the cake while her friends sing Happy Birthday for her.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Sushant will be starring in Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai’s next. Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai has offered Sushant a big film. The filmmaker had been planning to mount the project for sometime but hasn’t been able to. It was then he was introduced to Sushant who he shared the idea with. It’s a novel concept so it immediately caught the actor’s fancy and he has given it a verbal nod as of now”.