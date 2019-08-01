2018 was clearly the year of weddings in the history of Bollywood, however, the year 2019 doesn’t look any different. Noticing the romances blooming, we all might just witness some larger-than-life, star-studded weddings yet again this year. Reports of various celebrity couples tying the knot in 2019 have been doing rounds. And joining the list, here is another couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl.

According to a report in Vogue, Sushmita and Rohman are planning to get married by the end of 2019- it calls for a winter wedding guys. If the reports are to be believed, Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has said ‘yes’.

The source had revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s lovey-dovey pictures:



In April, there were reports that the couple got engaged as in one of the pictures shared on Instagram, Sushmita was seen flaunting her engagement ring. It was a huge blue rock on her ring finger. The ring on her finger is similar to the wedding rung of Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Other Bollywood celebrities who are getting married this year are Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar.