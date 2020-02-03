Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s dedication towards gym and fitness never ends. She keeps her fans updated through her social media handles by sharing various pictures and videos of her. Most of the times she shares fitness pics and video with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and now, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her workout session. Well, this will make you want to hit the gym right away, for sure! She captioned the post, ” Warrior 💋 Come join me!!!😁❤️👊 I love you guys!!! #feelgood #stretch #breathe #letgo #peace #joy #happiness #love #letsdothis 🎵💃🏻👊 mmuuuaah”.

There are several reasons to celebrate Sushmita be it her inspirational statements or her bold fashion statements. From adopting her daughters Renee and Alisah, to fighting a serious illness with dignity, Sushmita has never believed in obstacles and we love her for that. Sushmita has some insane amount of strength, guys. During one of her workout sessions, she exercised with machines and the result is in a video that she shared. Hats off, girl!

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.