Draping a bright ethnic pink dupatta over her night suit, former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, made sure she participated in the Diwali festivities even if she was in a low key mood. Letting her newlywed brother, Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa Sen grab all the limelight, Sushmita and daughters Renee and Alisah remained in comfy T-shirts and lowers while her mom and beau Rohman Shawl were dressed for the ocassion.

Seen thoroughly enjoying Charu’s first Laxmi puja at home, Sushmita gave fans a sneak-peek into her intimate Diwali celebrations. She even pulled her brother’s leg, as is seen in one of the videos which shows Rajeev touching her feet as a mark of respect while later, all the family members and Rohman collected for a family picture.

Check out Sushmita’s Diwali 2019 celebrations here:

On the personal front, Sushmita is rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.