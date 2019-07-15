It was movie time for Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and children Hridhaan – Hrehaan. They were snapped outside PVR Juhu while going to see Super 30. Earlier, Sussanne shared an adorable comment for Super 30 on Hrithik’s post. She wrote, “It’s one of your best ever… so so proud of you.” Sussanne’s review of Super 30 also proves that though the two have parted ways, they remain good friends.

Now, the mother of two took her sons out to watch daddy’s movie. Hrithik plays the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps underprivileged kids crack the IIT entrance test, in the film.

The total collection of the Vikas Bahl-directorial is Rs 30.02 crore. The film is expected to maintain its growth since the rise in collections has been witnessed majorly in the metros where the weekend is expected to be big at the ticket window. This also means that Super 30 is likely to cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office in its first weekend itself.

Hrithik and Sussanne still remain on good terms and co-parent their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan. They meet often for dinner dates and go on holidays with their children. Once Hrithik spoke about his relationship with Sussanne Khan in an interview to GQ, ” In The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it.”