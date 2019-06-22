Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush and Swara Bhasker‘s 2013 film Raanjhanaa completed six years yesterday. On the occasion, Sonam shared pictures from the sets and penned down a heartfelt note. Today, Swara shared a slideshow of stills of the holi sequence and revealed that it was shot during freezing cold of mid-December in Varanasi.

Reminiscing the sequence, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a slideshow of stills of the sequence as the romantic drama has turned six. Swara, who essayed the role of Dhanush’s childhood friend, informed that the sequence took three days to film. “These are stills from #raanjhanaa Of the #holi sequence that we filmed in #banaras in the freezing winter of mid-December 2012! Writer #himanshusharma had beautifully written a grand Holi sequence into the screenplay capturing the energy, scale, bhaang-induced madness of Banaras’s traditional Holi. It took us 3 days to shoot and the days chosen were 20, 21 and 22 December the COLDEST days of the year. The art department had also constructed a keechad (mud/slush) pool, very thoughtfully filled with warm water which soon turned cold!!! There were almost 200 plus junior artists used for the scene, some of whom were pouring buckets of water from terraces on us while we ran through the streets,” she captioned it.

“I was scared of slipping and thus was barefoot!!! I have NEVER been so cold in my life as i was those three days. But it was the MOST fun i’ve ever had shooting. It was also the first time in my life that i played Holi in a sari,” she wrote along with pictures on Instagram.

“Interestingly the writer Himanshu Sharma was missing during the filming of this sequence, he did not come on set as all the actors had sworn to throw him into the keechad pool for writing such a long and vast Holi sequence!” she added.

Basked in the spirit of colorful festival Holi, Swara can be seen running away from her friends to avoid colours, fighting with them and even scolding her friends.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from the sets of the film as well as screenshots of few scenes and captioned it, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless.❤️”.

The film also features Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film had released on June 21, 2013.

(With inputs from ANI)