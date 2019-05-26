Sweta Bachchan Nanda‘s son Agastya, who has been studying in London, has graduated and to celebrate the occasion, Sweta arrived at his University with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Overwhelmed Sweta could not keep calm and flooded her Instagram with pictures from his graduation. Agastya grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was also filled with pride as his grandson graduated in London.

Sweta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Agastya and Navya and captioned it, “In the blink of an eye – congratulations Gus you made it.” In another, Sweta can be seen with her son. She captioned it, “Journey wisely “.

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional and on his personal blog, he wrote, “Another (grandchild) several miles away graduates and it’s a moment of great pride and joy… The family is all with him and there are frequent messages and pictures flying about”.

“But I mean, he was just born the other day and we had all been around his mother at Breach Candy Hospital, and carried him into the world with affection and love… And there he is today, spanking big boy, carnation on his suit lapel, hair flushed back and looking very British… And taller than everyone else in the family,” he added.

Big B went on to write, “Err…almost… still have to see where he measures against Abhishek and me.”

Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated his nephew Agastya and said he felt like one “proud mamu.” Apart from praising Agastya, Amitabh also shared a photograph of a card made by his granddaughter Aaradhya for him. “The little one drops by after her Cannes sojourn, writes an affectionate note on a post it…,” Big B wrote along with the card’s image.

He dissected the card, and wrote, “She got the French beard and the glasses right… the hair has been through 440 volts, and her own self being loved with the ‘U <3 I’ is her righteous belief, even before I could genuinely express it myself.. the ‘Hey Dood’ was an after thought… and the typo… haha”.

(With inputs from IANS)