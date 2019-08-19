Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachhan is back with a bang as the first look of the legendary actor from his upcoming film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy‘ was unveiled on Monday. He plays the role of as Gosaayi Venkanna, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s Guru. The first glimpse of the ‘Cheeni Kum’ actor looks mysterious and wary at the same time. The film’s name is written on the bottom of the poster featuring Bollywood’s ‘Shehenshah’ like a hermit with grey locks and beard. He also sports a long ‘tika’ on his forehead.

The backdrop looks dark while a red flag has been placed alongside the film’s name at the bottom. Sharing the first look of the poster, Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan… Teaser of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy to be launched on 20 Aug 2019 in #Mumbai… #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser #WarriorsOfSyeRaa.”

Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Apart from the first look, Taran noted that the teaser of the film is scheduled to be released on August 20. He also shared other character posters of Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannah, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry. The movie narrates the story of India’s “first revolt against the British” using heavy guerrilla techniques. Set in 1850s, Amitabh Bachchan plays a guru to Chiranjeevi’s character, freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie will hit the cinema screens on October 2.