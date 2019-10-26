Saand Ki Aankh has been creating a buzz in Bollywood since Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are playing the challenging role of shooter daadis. The movie released on October 25, has been declared tax-free (State Goods and Services Tax). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently attended a special screening of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and after watching the film, has exempted the flick. He marked the presence at the event along with his family and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to announce the news. “Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer #SaandKiAankh in Delhi,” he tweeted.

The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background–The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks,” added Kejriwal praising the film.

The film depicts how the two female shooting champions, thereafter, start encouraging village girls to take up sports and also help in generating self-confidence among them.

Taapsee took to social media to express her gratitude to the Chief Minister, “#MeriDilli Thank you @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia for this much-needed encouragement #SaandKiAankh goes tax-free YET AGAIN!”

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film.

‘Saand Ki Aankh‘ is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -the octogenarians known as the world’s oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name.

The film which has also been declared tax-free in Rajasthan earlier this week.