Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood actor who likes to explore different genres in films and has aced all the roles given to her so far. About her latest release Game Over, and playing an intense role, the actor said that playing such roles take a toll on her mind and change her mental fabric a little bit.

“I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts after one year. She is traumatised. It was quite exhausting emotionally and playing such roles surely takes a toll on me,” Taapsee said here.

Recounting the experience of her films Pink and Badla, in which she shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the Manmarziyaan actor said, “In ‘Badla’ also I had a very different character to play. Perhaps that is why after every film, my mental fabric changes a bit. I think it is only natural. Usually, I shoot most of my films at one stretch and that is why for that time being, I become someone closer to my character…even in real life. That is why actors like us are little different, our approach towards reality is different from others”.

“Since we are making the world believe that a character exists, which is actually fictional, our mental fabric is different,” she added.

Taapsee started her career in the movies with Telugu films and also worked in Tamil films. Game Over marks the first time that her film is releasing in all three languages as she believes that the story is universal and not at all region-specific.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is being produced by S. Sashikanth. Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the movie.

Taapsee and Anurag have earlier worked on the 2018 film Manmarziyan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan

Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.