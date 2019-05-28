Taapsee Pannu, who never fails to impress the audience with her incredible performance and cheerful personality is all set to release the trailer of her upcoming film Game Over on May 30. The film is being released in three languages – Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

All the three trailers will be out on the same day. Taapsee shared the posters featuring Dhanush on the Tamil poster and Rana Daggubation on the Telugu and wrote, “Trailer to be launched in 3 languages. Tamil trailer to be launched by @dhanushkraja. Telugu trailer to be launched by @ranadaggubati.And in Hindi by yours Truly! #GameOver in Cinemas from 14th June”.

The makers released the teaser on May 15 and left audiences awestruck. The one-minute twenty-five-second teaser had no dialogue but was thrilling enough to give audience goosebumps. The teaser plays around an intense background score with the Naam Shabana actor reeling under immense fear and anxiety as someone appears to be after her to cause harm.

In the gripping clip, Taapsee is seen on a wheelchair, right after she loses a game. The question- if the threat she is under is real, digital or a hallucination- will only be answered in the film.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is being produced by S. Sashikanth. Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the movie.

Taapsee and Anurag have earlier worked on the 2018 film Manmarziyan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan

Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

(With inputs from ANI)