Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always topped TRP charts. After Dayaben and Sonu, now another actor quits the show and cannot be seen on the sitcom anymore. Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the role of Bawri (Baga’s girlfriend) has confirmed with the Times of India that she has left the show.

Speaking to TOI, she said, “Yes, I have left the show. It’s been more than two months that I quit. I will miss the character a lot since I had molded it my way.”

She has also denied the reports of fee hike and said, “I have left Taarak on an amicable note.” She was a part of the comedy show for almost six years.

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show. The actor, who is pursuing BA from a Mumbai college said that she wants to devote her time to studies. Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been part of the show for more than 6 years. However, she had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s most viewed comedy show and has been running successfully for a decade now. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audience worldwide. It aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy and is recognised as the platform on television for a progressive India.