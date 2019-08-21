Iconic comedy show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has completed a whooping of 2,800 episodes last evening. The show has also entered its 12th year in July this year and is the only daily show that has run on Indian television without any leaps or interruptions throughout the years. With a strong script and amazing cast, the show continues to make its audience laugh even today. Also, the show is the longest-running family comedy show in the history of Indian television.

Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of TMKOC and Founder & Managing Director, Neela Tele Films Private Limited feels delighted in completing 2,800 episodes and said, “This is a historic moment for us and crossing such a huge milestone has been possible because of the team’s hard work and dedication. The episodes are going to get only more interesting and fun from here. In the coming episodes, we plan to amuse our audience with Bhide’s family and bring in more surprises. We are continuously looking to improvise the show to keep TMKOC’s fans laughing, and to bring happiness into everyone’s lives. I would like to take this opportunity to thank SAB TV, the show’s entire cast and crew and most importantly, to our fans for their love and support through the years.”

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s most viewed comedy show and has been running successfully for a decade now. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audience worldwide. It aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy and is recognised as the platform on television for a progressive India.

However, Disha Vakani, known for her popular character Daya Ben is in the news for not returning back to the show post her maternity leave. The reason stated was that she has now reportedly asked for a hike of Rs 1.50 lakh per episode. If reports are to be believed, the makers have agreed to her demand and she will soon be seen making her comeback.