Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja gave birth to her little boy in November this year. Ever since she announced the news of her pregnancy, her fans were excited and her maternity shoot pictures went viral on social media. Now, rejoicing the motherhood, she has shared several more photos with her little bundle of joy and they are adorable. In the photo shared on Instagram, she can be seen cuddling her baby boy and it win your heart.

Her husband Malav Rajda also shared the pictures on the photo-sharing app. In the photo, Priya can be seen planting a kiss on her newborn and it speaks volumes of their love. He captioned it, “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s. (sic)”

In another picture, Malav can be seen kissing the toes of his baby boy and wrote, “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our heart. (sic)”

Earlier, Priya shared a picture that featured the tiny soft feet of her little munchkin. The post was captioned, “Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November (sic).”



Married to Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the couple had gone to the Maldives for their babymoon from where they kept flooding the Internet with latest updates. Currently, on a break from the show, Priya was present when it completed 11 years.

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always topped TRP charts. It is India’s most viewed comedy show and has been running successfully for a decade now. The show’s first episode was aired on 28th July 2008. The show also enjoys a massive viewership of family audiences worldwide. It aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception of societal issues through comedy and is recognised as the platform on television for a progressive India.