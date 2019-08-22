Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always topped TRP charts. After Dayaben, Sonu was missing from the show. It has been six months since Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali left TMKOC to concentrate on her studies. There were rumours about Jinal Jain joining the show for Sonu’s role, but ultimately Palak Sidhwani bagged the role and will soon be seen on the show as the new Sonu.

According to Spotboye.com report, Palak has kickstarted the shoot already and soon she will be presented as the new Sonu, who was abroad for higher studies. Palak Sidhwani is an actress, known for Hostages (2019) and The Bar (2018).

Take a look at Palak Sidhwani’s pictures here:

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been part of the show for more than 6 years. However, she had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.