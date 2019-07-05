Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular shows of the small screen. It has been running successfully since 2008. Ever since Disha Vakani stepped down from playing Dayaben in 2017, there have been many speculations that who will be the new Dayaben. Disha Vakani, who has given birth to a baby girl in November 2017, has not confirmed on her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The hunt for new Dayaben has already begun after the makers of the show have confirmed the replacement of Disha Vakani. According to the rumours, Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor Vibhoutee Sharma has been approached for the role and it is also reported that she has given a mock test for her look and was almost finalized for the role. However, Vibhoutee Sharma has denied the news.

In an interview with Times of India, Vibhoutee revealed, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test. I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from acting. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps.”

Earlier, Chidiya Ghar fame Ami Trivedi was named for the role of new Dayaben. But, that was also fake news. There is no confirmation from anyone for this role. The makers are still searching for the perfect actor to play the role of legendary character Dayaben.

On the related note, Disha was loved for her incredible performance on the show and her uniqueness. Her fans were eagerly waiting for the actor to return to the show but now it has been confirmed that she will no more be a part of the show.