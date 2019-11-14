After Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have roped in another actor in a prominent role. Tabu has joined the cast of the Anees Bazmee directorial. The details of her character have been kept under wraps. However, the makers have promised that it’s nothing like her other characters, especially her role in Golmaal Again where she could see and speak to the ghosts.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, went on the floors during Dusshera this year. It was a small shoot schedule that was done to mark the beginning of the film on an auspicious day. The major part of the shoot is yet to begin in London and Rajasthan. Tabu is expected to join the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in this three-month-long schedule.

The news was revealed by Mumbai Mirror which also quoted a source close to the development claiming that the makers wanted to have Tabu on board and she loved the script and her role immediately. The first film in the franchise also had a stunning ensemble star-cast with names like Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav among others in prominent roles. The 2007 psychological-thriller had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

The makers have also claimed Bhool Bhulaiyaa to be a proper horror-comedy with many spooky moments in the offering. Tabu’s character in the film is believed to bring a new edge to the storyline and surprise the audience. Kartik is currently shooting for Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in Punjab. After completing Dostana 2, the actor will hop into the world of ghosts wearing his choga and carrying a lot of swag.