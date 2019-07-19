The Kapoor family is currently in London for a vacation. While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are busy with their respective films Jawani Janeman and Angrezi Medium, their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is having a gala time with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan, who keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures of her daughter Inaaya on Instagram, shared another photo of Inni chilling with her brother Tim in London. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “Reunited!! #timandinni#london.”

View this post on Instagram Reunited!! #timandinni #london A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 19, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram Tim & Inni A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, her kids Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samiera Kapoor, nephew Taimur Ali Khan and mother Babita. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Karisma captioned it, “#famjam❤️#londondiaries🇬🇧.” The Kapoor sisters dressed causally for their day out. Karisma donned a black t-shirt that had ”feminine’ printed on it and she teamed it with denims and golden sneakers. Kareena, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt which she teamed with beige pants and white converse shoes. Taimur looked adorable as always in his white t-shirt and orange joggers.

View this post on Instagram #famjam❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

Earlier, a picture of Taimur and mommy Kareena strolling in London took the internet by storm. While Kareena enjoys her walk, Taimur can be seen sitting comfortably on a stroller as his mom pushes him around. With his comfy clothes on and eyes on the phone, Tamiur once again managed won hearts of many with his cuteness.

On the professional front, Kareena is shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur in London. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.