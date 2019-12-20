Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turns 3 on Friday, December 20, 2019. Recently, to wish everyone’s favourite child a very happy birthday, his elder sister Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share old pictures of Tim Tim. She knows the best way to wish the apple of her eye as she penned a heartfelt wish for Taimur.

Along with the note, Sara even shared some adorable throwback photos with the cutie boy. In one of the photos, a very little Taimur can be seen playing with Sara. She seems to be teaching him to pose for the camera. In another picture, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara can be seen playing with the cute baby on the bed. While sharing the pictures, the Simmba actor wrote “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy”.

On Thursday, Karisma Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from Taimur’s birthday celebrations. His Christmas themed birthday party was attended by close friends and family. The celebration took place at grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s residence.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Soha Ali Khan also shared a cute photograph of Taimur with Inaaya. She wrote “Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here’s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life ❤️💕”.

On Taimur’s Birthday eve, Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were spotted at the party. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza also came with their respective kids.