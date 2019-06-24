Taimur Ali Khan is having a ball with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in London. The family is often spotted going out on strolls and their pictures go viral on Instagram. Another photo of Kareena and her son is now taking the internet by storm where the two can be seen roaming around London.

While Kareena enjoys her walk, Taimur can be seen sitting comfortably on a stroller as his mom pushes him around. With his comfy clothes on and eyes on the phone, Tamiur once again managed won hearts of many with his cuteness.

Earlier a video of the celeb kid playing with daddy Saif on the sets of Jawani Janeman took the internet by storm. In the video, Taimur jumps around on the streets and tried to converse with his father. Looking at his cuteness, Saif just could not keep calm and picked him up on his lap.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.