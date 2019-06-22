Saif Ali Khan is currently in London where he is vacationing with his gorgeous wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. He is also shooting for his film Jawani Janeman. Taimur seems to love accompanying his dad to the sets. Earlier, he was spotted on the sets of Sacred Games and now on the streets of London during the shoot of Jawani Janeman.

A video of the Saif and Kareena’s little one is taking the internet by storm where he can be seen playing with Saif. Looking at his cuteness, Saif just could not keep calm and picked him up on his lap. Taimur seemed pretty excited and was jumping around trying to have a conversation with his father. If only we could hear what was he trying to converse.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

Earlier, a picture of Saif with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni took the internet by storm.

A report in Bollywoodlife suggested that in Jawani Janeman, Saif will be seen playing the role of a 40-year-old man who is a father to a teenage girl and has his own life philosophies. Life takes a turn once he gets to know about his daughter.

Tabu also plays an important role in the film while Alaia Furniturewalla plays Saif’s daughter.

Kareena, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium